Egypt arrests 12 suspected militants southwest of Cairo

CAIRO — Egypt's Interior Ministry says police have arrested 12 suspected militants in a province southwest of the capital Cairo, a few days after authorities officially announced that at least 16 policemen were killed in a brazen ambush by militants.

The ministry says in a statement Tuesday the militants were "cadres" of Hasm, which authorities say is a breakaway faction of the Muslim Brotherhood that has targeted security troops in past years in a series of brazen attacks.

The statement says the arrests were made in Fayoum province, 80 kilometres (50 miles) southwest of Cairo. Police also seized 13 weapons and two explosive devices.