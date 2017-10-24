Ex-Philadelphia district attorney set to be sentenced

Philadelphia's former top prosecutor is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty in a corruption scandal.

Court records show that Seth Williams is set to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces up to five years in prison for a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.

The ex-district attorney was disbarred by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

The two-term Democrat pleaded guilty in June, two weeks into a trial that included damaging testimony about a stream of money and gifts showered on him. A federal judge said he "sold" his office and ordered him immediately jailed.

Williams was Philadelphia's first black district attorney.