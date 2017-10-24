Ex-presidents' hurricane concert raises additional $2.6M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A concert attended by the five living former presidents to benefit victims of hurricanes has raised about $2.6 million in addition to $31 million collected before it took place.

The "Deep from the Heart" concert Saturday at Texas A&M University benefited victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter called for donations to the One America Appeal campaign that had already raised $31 million.