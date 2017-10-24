Film about Russian czar's romance to premiere amid hostility

MOSCOW — A film inspired by the love affair between a ballerina and Russia's last czar is having its Moscow premiere despite sparking outrage from some Russians.

Hard-line nationalists and some Orthodox believers see "Matilda" as blasphemy against Emperor Nicholas II, who is glorified as a saint in the Russian Orthodox Church.

The controversy has highlighted the increasing assertiveness of radical religious activists and a growing conservative streak in Russia's society.

The film loosely tells the story of Nicholas II's infatuation with ballerina Matilda Kshesinskaya.

What started out nearly a year ago as a petition campaign to protest the film took violent turns in recent months. Molotov cocktails were thrown at the director's film studio and his lawyer's car set on fire.