Flint council approves short-term deal for drinking water

FLINT, Mich. — The City Council in Flint, Michigan has voted to extend a short-term contract for drinking water after requesting more time to comply with a federal judge's order to choose a long-term water source.

The council voted Monday night to approve a two-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has been serving Flint since a lead disaster was declared in fall 2015. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration sued to force Flint to approve a 30-year deal with the authority.

Judge David Lawson had set a Monday deadline for a long-term decision, but the council asked him to reconsider. He gave the state until Tuesday to respond.