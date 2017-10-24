Forest Service buys key wildlife habitat area in E. Idaho

LAST CHANCE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service has purchased about 60 acres (24 hectares) of private land inside the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in eastern Idaho that contains key spawning habitat for Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

The agency in a news release Tuesday says the Duck Creek area of Henry's Lake is also important habitat for elk, deer, pronghorn, grizzly bears and other wildlife.

The Forest Service says the public will have non-motorized access with camping available within 100 yards (91 metres ) of Red Rock Road.

The agency says it purchased the land from Rob and Ruth Plesner. Rob Plesner's ancestors homesteaded in the area.