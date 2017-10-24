Iowa court blocks 3-day waiting period for abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has temporarily blocked part of a new state law that requires a woman to wait three days before getting an abortion.

A district court judge recently upheld the waiting period. It is part of a law approved this year in the Republican-controlled Legislature that bans most abortions in the state after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The 20-week ban is in effect and is not a part of the legal challenge by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.