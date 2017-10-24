Iran sentences alleged agent for Israel's Mossad to death
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's judiciary says a court has sentenced an alleged agent for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency to death.
He said the 30 Iranians were involved in research, military and nuclear projects, including two who were killed in bomb attacks in 2010, nuclear engineer Majid Shahriari and physicist Masoud Ali Mohammadi.
The report says the suspect provided information in return for money and obtaining residency in Sweden. It did not elaborate.
Iran occasionally announces similar verdicts. The fates of those sentenced remain unknown.
