Kuwait ruler sees complications from prolonged Qatar dispute

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait's ruler cautions the crisis between a quartet of Arab countries and Qatar "could see more complications" even as he continues to try and mediate an end to the diplomatic standoff.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah made the comments Tuesday before lawmakers in Kuwait's National Assembly, saying that "the crisis could see more complications that will have a negative effect regionally and internationally, and can harm Gulf nations and their people."

One immediate consequence is that the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit, scheduled for December, is reportedly being delayed until next year.