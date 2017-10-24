Man pleads guilty after threat left with Ohio congressman

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has pleaded guilty to threatening a federal official.

Prosecutors say 68-year-old Stanley Hoff entered the plea Tuesday to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Authorities say the voicemail left June 21 at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting at the baseball practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

A message was left with Hoff's federal public offender seeking comment.