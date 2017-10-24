Man sentenced for killing bald eagle in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia man who admitted he shot a bald eagle and then ran it over several times with an all-terrain vehicle has been sentenced to a month of house arrest.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 62-year-old Allen H. Thacker also was ordered Monday to complete 100 hours of community service at an area wildlife refuge and pay $500 in fines along with $1,500 in restitution.