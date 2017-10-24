Man who South Carolina killer said sold him guns out on bond

Federal indictments say Lawson bought 12 guns and five silencers from 2012 to 2016, saying they were for himself when he was actually giving them to a man referred to as "T.K." in court papers. Prosecutors refused to identify "T.K.," but when detectives investigating Kohlhepp for seven South Carolina killings asked him how he got the guns, Kohlhepp told authorities they might want to talk to Lawson. Guns mentioned in Lawson's indictment match ones warrants list as seized from Kohlhepp's home.