Mexican president met Odebrecht, says he didn't get funds

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is acknowledging that he met several times with officials of a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying bribes throughout Latin America.

But Pena Nieto's office denies a report citing Brazilian case files that suggested his 2012 election campaign might have received money from the Odebrecht company.

The office wrote in a letter published Tuesday by the newspaper Reforma that "no official of Odebrecht or its subsidiaries had any involvement in the campaign."

The non-profit group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity had reported Pena Nieto's meeting, and said a top official of his campaign may have received $3.14 million from an Odebrecht front company. The official has denied that.