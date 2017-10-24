Montana's Teton Pass Ski Resort not opening this season
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Teton Pass Ski Resort in Montana will be closed this winter.
Charles Hlavac, Teton Pass general manager, said the resort's owner announced the closure on the resort's
The Great Falls Tribune reports that New Zealand owner Nick Wood purchased the ski area in 2010 after it had been idle for two seasons. He refurbished the lodge, improved the chairlift and added runs.
The 400-acre ski area then sat out the 2011-2012 ski season after technical issues with obtaining insurance.
Hlavac said he knew Wood was unlikely to fund another season, but the ski area is not yet listed for sale.
He said the resort had an above average number of skiers, snow and revenue last year.
