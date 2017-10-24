New Jersey all-male women's empowerment panel cancelled
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — A New Jersey-based magazine owned by women has
In a statement released Monday, SJ Magazine says it believes it is "helpful when everyone is part of the conversation on women's empowerment and feminism." But the magazine says it was never its intention to offend anyone with the Nov. 6 event.
The criticism began after the magazine announced the panel. The magazine explained three other panels were composed of all women and said it wanted to start a discussion with men.
One of the participants, New Jersey Democratic Assemblyman Lou Greenwald, had decided to withdraw because of the panel's composition.
