News outlets challenge gag order in slain teacher case

ATHENS, Ga. — News organizations are asking the Georgia Supreme Court to lift a gag order in the case of a slain Georgia high school teacher who disappeared 12 years ago.

Tara Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005 when she didn't show up for work at the school where she taught in rural Irwin County. The case went cold until earlier this year when a tipster gave authorities new information.

Ryan Alexander Duke was arrested in February. He faces charges including murder.

A gag order issued by the judge in the case prohibits the attorneys and their staff, a co-defendant's attorneys and their staff and all law enforcement who participated in the long-running case from talking about it to the media.