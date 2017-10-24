Oil pipeline opponent uses 'necessity defence' - What is it?
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — An American Indian activist and former U.S. congressional candidate in North Dakota accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access pipeline says he'll seek to present a "necessity
That's justifying a crime by arguing it prevented a greater harm.
Chase Iron Eyes has pleaded not guilty to inciting a riot and criminal trespass. He could face more than five years in prison if convicted at trial in February.
Pipeline protesters who try the necessity
A judge will hear arguments Nov. 3.