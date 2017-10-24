Oregon teacher put on leave after students say he had a gun
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon high school science teacher is on leave after being accused of bringing a gun to the school.
The Statesman Journal reports that students alerted officials on Friday after saying they saw Sprague High School teacher Richard Johnston with a gun on campus.
Lillian Govus, the Salem-Keizer School District communications director, said she could not confirm if the weapon was loaded.
It is unclear if Johnston had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Regardless, it is illegal to have a weapon on the schools' property.
The district's policy on the matter does not specify potential disciplinary actions. Johnston was placed on leave on Monday.
District officials have not involved police in their investigation.
