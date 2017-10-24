Probe into deadly Belgian gang faced tamper attempts
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The Belgian government says there have been attempts to manipulate the investigation into the "Mad Killers" gang that killed 28 people during the 1980s, crimes that remain unsolved to this day.
Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens told a parliamentary committee Tuesday that in the past "some investigative strategies did not produce adequate results and attempts were made to manipulate the investigation." He did not elaborate.
Not a single person has been convicted in the killings and the lack of success in the investigation has raised all kinds of conspiracy theories.
Geens' comments came after a breakthrough into the possible identity of one gang member. The case came to life over the past week with a family report of a deathbed confession of one possible gang member.
Most Popular
-
'It’s illegal and it’s wrong:' Desmond Cole talks about carding in Halifax
-
Men wearing outlaw motorcycle colours charged as gang violence rises: RCMP
-
Bromances blossom: Study shows millennial men love platonic mates just as much as their partners
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan