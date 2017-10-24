Prosecutors reprise Menendez's 'threat' to State Dept.
NEWARK, N.J. — A former State Department official has finished testifying about a meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that is central to the government's bribery case against the New Jersey Democrat.
On cross-examination Tuesday, prosecutors showed an email in which William Brownfield wrote that Menendez "threatened" to hold a public hearing if a port security contract in the Dominican Republic wasn't resolved.
Brownfield had testified Monday during questioning by
An indictment charges Menendez took bribes from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEL'-gehn) in exchange for lobbying for Melgen's business interests, including the port contract.
The trial is in its eighth week.
