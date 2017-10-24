Runaway garbage truck hits store named A Beautiful Mess
A
A
Share via Email
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A runaway garbage truck has slammed into the front of a New York gift shop named A Beautiful Mess, causing extensive damage.
Owner Jeri Flack says he received a call from police on Monday informing her that a garbage truck rolled away from a gas station in Henrietta,
WHAM-TV reports that gas station workers say the truck driver parked there to use the bathroom and the truck had rolled away by the time he returned.
No one was injured, but the truck's impact caused serious structural damage to the 200-year-old brick building.
Flack says she doesn't know if she'll be able to reopen in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Most Popular
-
'Unacceptable': Education minister slams Alberta Catholic school districts' proposed alternate sex-ed curriculum
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville