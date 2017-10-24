Saudi Arabia opens major conference with eye on investment
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia has opened a major investment conference aimed at shining a spotlight on the country's efforts to diversify its revenue streams and overhaul its economy and society.
At the heart of these reforms are plans to build the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. The kingdom hopes to do this by listing less than 5
The conference, dubbed the Future Investment Initiative , starts Tuesday and runs for three days. It's being attended by giants in the business world, corporate managers from some of the world's largest firms and top Saudi officials.
