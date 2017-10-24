Sen. McCain, former Navy Pilot, to speak at Naval Academy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sen. John McCain is returning to his alma mater to address the Brigade of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy on leadership and service to the nation.
The academy on Tuesday announced the senator's scheduled appearance next week.
McCain, a former Navy pilot and prisoner of war, will speak Monday evening at the academy's Alumni Hall on the school's grounds, about 30 miles (50
The six-term Arizona Republican continued a long-running clash with President Donald Trump this week as McCain left no doubt he was thinking of Trump when he criticized the Vietnam-era draft system for forcing low-income Americans to serve while the wealthy could avoid war with a doctor's note.
