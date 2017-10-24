Survey: Most Brazilians feel corruption hurts development

SAO PAULO — A just-published survey shows that most Brazilians feel corruption is what most hinders the development of Latin America's biggest country.

The survey conducted nationwide by the Datafolha polling institute and the Sao Paulo-based consultancy Crescimentum was published Tuesday.

Of the 2,422 people interviewed during the month of August, 1,754 said corruption is what most worries them. Violence came second, followed by poverty and environmental degradation.