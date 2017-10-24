The Latest: FBI says Newtown gunman had pedophilic interest

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on the FBI's release of more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 school massacre in Newtown (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

FBI documents say there was evidence the Newtown school shooter had an interest in children that could be categorized as pedophilia, but there was no proof he ever acted out on that interest.

The records were among more than 1,500 pages of documents released by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with its investigation of the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators before killing himself as police arrived.

The documents do not disclose what evidence there was of Lanza's interest in children.

The records also say there was evidence Lanza began contemplating the attack as early as March 2011.

The FBI's behavioural analysis unit concluded that Lanza did not "snap," but rather carefully and methodically planned the shooting.

____

12:40 p.m.

The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

Many of the documents released Tuesday had large sections redacted. They include reports by agents who interviewed people about shooter Adam Lanza, who killed himself as police arrived at the school.

An unidentified person told an agent that Lanza's mother, Nancy, was concerned about him a month before the shooting because he had become a "shut in" who hadn't gone anywhere in three months. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother before going to the school.