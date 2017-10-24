The Latest: Industry group slams proposal to end cash bail

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the California chief justice's call for an end to cash bail in the state (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The head of a bail industry trade group says a proposal backed by California's top judge to do away with cash bail will silence victims and be very expensive.

American Bail Coalition executive director Jeff Clayton said Tuesday other states that have tried similar measures have had problems with released defendants committing new crimes.

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (ta-NEE' kahn-TEEL sah-kah-OO-weh) expressed her support for a report by the judiciary calling for an end to cash bail.

She said it should serve as a framework for discussions with California's governor and state lawmakers.

Cantil-Sakauye says California should instead rely on risk assessments to decide whether defendants should be released before their trials.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys has authored a bail reform bill with similar proposals and. He says the chief justice's support greatly increases its chances of passing.

___

10:30 a.m.

California's top judge says she wants to do away with the state's cash bail system.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (ta-NEE' kahn-TEEL sah-kah-OO-weh) said Tuesday that California should instead rely on risk assessments to decide whether defendants should be released before their trials.

Critics say the current system disproportionately hurts poor defendants and keeps them locked up just because they cannot afford bail. They say wealthy defendants get to go free ahead of their trials.

Opponents of scrapping cash bail say the prospect of forfeiting the money ensures that people show up for court.