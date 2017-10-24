The Latest: Severe weather slams Carolinas, many lack power

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on storms in the western Carolinas (all times local):

7 a.m.

Crews from the National Weather Service plan to cover western North Carolina and South Carolina, looking to confirm possible tornadoes as a line of storms moved across the area.

As many as nine tornadoes were reported Monday afternoon and evening. The most serious problems seemed to be in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and in Hickory, North Carolina.

Duke Energy reported about 78,000 customers without service Tuesday morning. About 66,000 customers were without service in North Carolina and about 12,000 more customers had no service in northwestern South Carolina.

The National Weather Service reported daily rainfall records Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as the Greenville-Spartanburg area in South Carolina. Totals ranged from about 2 inches (5 centimetres ) in Charlotte to more than 3.5 inches (9 centimetres ) in Asheville.

No deaths have been reported.

___

5:10 a.m.

The Carolinas have some cleaning up to do after being slammed by severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and flooding and possible tornadoes that flipped tractor-trailers and small planes, broke storefront windows and pushed one house off its foundation. At least 98,000 homes and businesses lost power, forcing some schools to close Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported that many trees and power lines were brought down across western North Carolina. Small planes were flipped over and their hangars crumpled at the Hickory Regional Airport. Drivers navigated flooded streets in Asheville and Boone, and possible tornados left trails of damage.

"You could hear it howl through downtown," Michael Parsons, whose Michael's Jewelers store in North Wilkesboro was damaged when a nearby roof blew off, told WXII News 12, the local NBC affiliate.

JoAnn Perez arrived home shortly after the storms passed to see her home pushed off its concrete slab, with her dogs and cat inside it, in Shelby, North Carolina, None were injured.

Duke Energy said that by early Tuesday morning, its crews were still working to restore electricity to more than 87,000 customers.