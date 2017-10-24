The Latest: Whitmer raises $765,000 more in governor's race

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan governor's race (all times local):

3 p.m.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer raised at least $765,000 more for her gubernatorial campaign in the last quarter of fundraising.

Her campaign released the figure Tuesday, a day before the filing deadline. How much money her campaign has on hand is not expected until Wednesday. She has raised $2.3 million total.

Spokeswoman Annie Ellison says Whitmer has an "incredible movement of local grassroots support." Eighty-four per cent of donations were for $100 or less.

Whitmer is considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary and has secured endorsements from labour unions and others.

Democrat Shri Thanedar on Tuesday said he has given his campaign another $2.7 million and has more than $5.6 million on hand. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed likely will not release his report until Wednesday.

___

12:30 p.m.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar (Shree TAN'-eh-dahr) has given his campaign another $2.7 million and has more than $5.6 million total.

Thanedar, an entrepreneur and immigrant from India, released his latest campaign-finance report Tuesday, a day before the deadline. He told The Associated Press that he is trying to "disrupt" a Democratic primary that should not be a "coronation" for front-runner Gretchen Whitmer.

Thanedar says if he is elected, he will not be beholden to corporate interests and he must spend millions of his own money to raise his name identification with voters.