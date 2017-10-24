The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
A
A
Share via Email
App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 22, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. ARIMOJI by Ariana Grande, Bkstg Inc.
5. NBA 2K18, 2K
6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7. Tiny Wings, Andreas Illiger
8. iSchedule, HotSchedules
9. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama
10. Big Baller Brand Emojis, Sportsmanias
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
4. Dune!, Voodoo
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Bitmoji, Bitstrips
8. Color Ballz, Ketchapp
9. tbh7/8, Midnight Labs LLC
10. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
4. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. My Town : Best Friend's House, My Town Games LTD
6. XtraMath, XtraMath
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Notability, Ginger Labs
9. NBA 2K18, 2K
10. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle, Inc.
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
4. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game, Playgendary
7. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
9. Homescapes, Playrix Games
10. Google Docs, Google, Inc.
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.