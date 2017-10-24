Trump urges UN nations to confront those who threaten terror

President Donald Trump is using a proclamation on United Nations Day to urge its 193 member states to work together as the world organization's founders intended "and confront those who threaten chaos, turmoil and terror."

Stressing the importance of multilateralism, he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to U.N. goals and said its purpose "remains as essential today as ever before" — to have diverse nations co-operate "to preserve sovereignty, enhance security, build prosperity, and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms."