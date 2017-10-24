University of Florida student falls from balcony, dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A 20-year-old University of Florida student has died in a fall from a third-floor balcony at an apartment complex.

Gainesville Police Department Lt. Paris Owens tells news outlets that witnesses called police when they saw Ian Burns fall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

An incident report says Burns was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. It didn't indicate when he died.

The report also didn't say how Burns fell.