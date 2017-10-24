US diplomat says US played key role in Marawi success

CLARK, Philippines — The top U.S. diplomat in the Philippines says the U.S. detected no credible reports of human rights violations by the Philippine armed forces and police during their five-month campaign to oust Islamist militants from the southern city of Marawi.

Ambassador Sung Y. Kim told a small group of American reporters Tuesday that the U.S. military provided surveillance aircraft and other equipment to help monitor and assess the militants' positions during the campaign. He said this assistance was critical to the successful outcome.