US to question Zapad war games at NATO-Russia meet

Soldiers from the US Army 1st Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, stand in front of helicopters on the tarmac at Chievres Air Base in Chievres, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The 1st Cavalry Brigade made a refueling stop at the base in Belgium on it's way to a nine-month rotation in Illesheim, Germany to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and other training missions across Europe. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

CHIEVRES, Belgium — The U.S. envoy to NATO says the United States will talk to Russia this week about its lack of transparency during major military exercises last month in Belarus.

U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters Tuesday that "there was a lack of transparency on Russia's part about what they said they were going to do and what they were doing."

Russia said it mobilized fewer than 13,000 troops for the Zapad war-games, the internationally recognized limit beyond which monitors should be invited.

Bailey Hutchison said the Sept. 14-20 exercises were "much more comprehensive than that." Some U.S. estimates suggest 40,000 troops took part.

She will raise the issue Thursday at NATO's talks with Russia in their format for discussing co-operation and airing differences, the NATO-Russia Council.

