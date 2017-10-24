US to question Zapad war games at NATO-Russia meet

CHIEVRES, Belgium — The U.S. envoy to NATO says the United States will talk to Russia this week about its lack of transparency during major military exercises last month in Belarus.

U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters Tuesday that "there was a lack of transparency on Russia's part about what they said they were going to do and what they were doing."

Russia said it mobilized fewer than 13,000 troops for the Zapad war-games, the internationally recognized limit beyond which monitors should be invited.

Bailey Hutchison said the Sept. 14-20 exercises were "much more comprehensive than that." Some U.S. estimates suggest 40,000 troops took part.