VA touts private health care for vets but cost issues linger

WASHINGTON — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is touting a plan to give veterans even wider access to outside doctors than under its troubled Choice health care program. He is stressing ties with the private sector even while acknowledging that key questions of cost and sharing of medical records are unresolved.

Shulkin provided details on the plan to replace Choice at a House hearing Tuesday. Acknowledging the program would run out of money at year's end, he urged Congress to act quickly to loosen restrictions to ensure timely, quality treatment for veterans.

Shulkin conceded that an upgraded VA information technology system needed to reduce delays was years away. The White House budget office also hasn't approved the proposal's costs.