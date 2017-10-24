Virginia amusement park to be scene of emergency drill
A
A
Share via Email
DOSWELL, Va. — A popular Virginia amusement park will be the scene of an emergency preparedness drill in which dozens of law enforcement agencies will respond to a simulated attack involving a weapon of mass destruction.
The drill is scheduled Wednesday at Kings Dominion in Doswell, about 20 miles (32
Adam Lee, special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI division, said the drill will involve a terror cell and a complicating factor such as an active shooter or secondary explosive device.
People living in the area will likely see helicopters and emergency response vehicles, and may hear simulated gunfire.
Assistant special agent in charge John Lenkart said the event will involve "a national-level response" by law enforcement. The event is conducted each year in a different city.
Most Popular
-
'It’s illegal and it’s wrong:' Desmond Cole talks about carding in Halifax
-
Men wearing outlaw motorcycle colours charged as gang violence rises: RCMP
-
Bromances blossom: Study shows millennial men love platonic mates just as much as their partners
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan