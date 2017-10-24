Virginia amusement park to be scene of emergency drill

DOSWELL, Va. — A popular Virginia amusement park will be the scene of an emergency preparedness drill in which dozens of law enforcement agencies will respond to a simulated attack involving a weapon of mass destruction.

The drill is scheduled Wednesday at Kings Dominion in Doswell, about 20 miles (32 kilometres ) north of Richmond.

Adam Lee, special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI division, said the drill will involve a terror cell and a complicating factor such as an active shooter or secondary explosive device.

People living in the area will likely see helicopters and emergency response vehicles, and may hear simulated gunfire.