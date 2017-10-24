Woman dies 10 months after shooting that killed 4 others

CHICAGO — Authorities in Chicago say a woman has died more than 10 months after a shooting in which she was injured and four others were killed.

The Cook County medical examiner says 19-year-old Shakeyah Jackson died Monday afternoon at a suburban rehabilitation centre . Officials say Jackson was one of five people shot Dec. 17 at a home on the city's South Side. The four others were killed. A 2-year-old child who was there wasn't injured.