Woman dies 10 months after shooting that killed 4 others
CHICAGO — Authorities in Chicago say a woman has died more than 10 months after a shooting in which she was injured and four others were killed.
The Cook County medical examiner says 19-year-old Shakeyah Jackson died Monday afternoon at a suburban rehabilitation
According to court documents two men forced their way into the home where they earlier purchased marijuana and demanded money and jewelry. One man, 30-year-old Lionel Parks, faces four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges in the shooting. He is held without bond at the Cook County jail and is to appear in court Thursday.
