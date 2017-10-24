Woman says she was misled into mastectomy, hysterectomy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 36-year-old Oregon woman has filed a $1.8 million lawsuit against medical professionals who she says mistakenly suggested she undergo a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Elisha Cooke-Moore's lawsuit says she underwent the life-altering surgeries after her gynecologist, Dr. William Fitts, determined that genetic blood tests indicated she had a 50
The lawsuit states that after the surgeries, her test results indicated no such risk of getting cancer.
Fitts' attorney didn't return a request for comment on Monday.
Cooke-Moore's attorney, Christopher Cauble, said he and his client are stumped as to how the mistake even happened.
