Woman who married at 11 seeks to change Florida marriage law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman who was 11 when she was forced to marry her rapist is now trying to change Florida law to prevent child marriages.

Sherry Johnson is pushing for a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from being allowed to marry in Florida.

The first step toward that goal was accomplished Tuesday, when a Senate committee unanimously approved the bill she's backing.

Florida doesn't have a minimum age for marriage if there's a pregnancy, as long as a judge approves. State statistics show 72 people under the age of 16 married in Florida between 2010 and 2016.