10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY TRADITIONAL REPUBLICANS ARE QUESTIONING THE FUTURE

That existential thinking, which has nagged the party since Trump's stunning election, flared up anew with Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake's retirement announcement.

2. CHINA UNVEILS NEW COMMUNIST PARTY LEADERSHIP

Burgeoning debt, trade tensions with the U.S. and Europe and preventing war over North Korea's nuclear program are just some of the issues facing President Xi Jinping's party.

3. AFTER INDEPENDENCE VOTE, KURDS FEEL UNDER SIEGE

Kurdish politicians have lost their most important oil-producing city, Kirkuk, squeezing an already ailing economy and dashing hopes of an independent state.

4. OBAMA-ERA REGULATIONS ROLLED BACK FURTHER

The GOP-led Senate votes to repeal a banking rule that would let consumers band together to sue their bank or credit card company to resolve financial disputes.

5. THAIS BEGIN FUNERAL FOR MONARCH

King Bhumibol Adulyadej's son is performing Buddhist merit-making rites in preparation for moving Bhumibol's remains to a spectacular golden crematorium.

6. WHAT'S NEXT IN BERGDAHL TRIAL

Prosecutors plan to present evidence of service members wounded searching for the Army sergeant, convicted for abandoning his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

7. 2 KILLED ON GRAMBLING STATE CAMPUS

Police say a student and his friend were fatally shot at the Louisiana school after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene.

8. AP SOURCE: CLINTON CAMPAIGN HELPED FUND TRUMP DOSSIER RESEARCH

The revelation is likely to fuel complaints by Trump that the dossier, which the president has derided as " phoney stuff," is a politically motivated collection of salacious claims.

9. YOU OWN IT: NEW ZEALAND PARTY TOLD TO PAY FOR EMINEM RIP-OFF

A judge ruled that a political party breached copyright by using a song similar to the rapper's "Lose Yourself" in its campaign ads.

10. NO SWEAT, CLAYTON KERSHAW