2 boys shot mark 5 gun deaths in 24 hours in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Caleer Miller and Salvatore Dinubile with chest wounds. The boys were pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. at a nearby hospital. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The boys' deaths mark a deadly day in a city that has failed to stem homicides. The department says three people were shot and killed Tuesday but also notes that they classified a shooting that occurred Monday as a homicide on Tuesday.

There have been 253 homicide victims as of Tuesday, a 10 per cent increase from the same period in 2016.