3 killed as heavy rain, flooding hit southeast Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian authorities say three people have died and one is missing after heavy rain and flooding hit the Black Sea port city of Burgas and nearby villages.

The government on Wednesday declared an emergency in large parts of the southeastern region, where hundreds have been evacuated to temporary shelters and many villages are left without electricity and food supplies.

A municipality spokesman from the village of Kameno said the bodies of two women and a man have been found, and police are investigating their cause of death.

Heavy rain is continuing for a second day and rivers have burst their banks, sweeping away livestock and people's belongings.