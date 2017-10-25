4 suspected of planning attacks arrested in Morocco
RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan authorities have arrested four people suspected of planning attacks in the city of Fez, a tourist destination and spiritual
Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement Wednesday that a military uniform, knives and documents calling for jihad were seized during the operation.
This is the second suspected extremist cell dismantled in less than a month in Fez after 11 people were arrested on Oct. 14.