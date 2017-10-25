Activists accused of aiding terror groups on trial in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Eleven human rights activists, including the two local heads of Amnesty International, are going on trial in Turkey, accused of belonging to and aiding terror groups.

Ten of the activists including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, German national Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi were arrested during a security workshop at a hotel on an island off Istanbul in July.

They are accused of aiding Kurdish and left-wing militants as well as the movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's coup attempt.

Amnesty's Turkey chairman Taner Kilic, who was imprisoned separately in June, goes on trial in Izmir city for alleged links to Gulen.