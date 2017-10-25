After speech, Israeli president termed 'Nazi' in graffiti

Overnight on Wednesday, vandals sprayed graffiti against President Reuven Rivlin in the mostly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak calling him an "apostate and a Nazi."

It follows his address to parliament this week in which Rivlin, who holds a mostly ceremonial role, accused the government of delegitimizing vital democratic institutions as part of a campaign to stifle opposition. It marked a blunt rebuke of his former political home — the ruling Likud Party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and sparked an angry retort from several members.