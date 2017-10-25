News / World

Alternatives to Putin a mixed bag as Russian election looms

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits at his office after being released from a jail in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Navalny was released from jail where he spent 20 days for "organising unsanctioned protests." Since he was sentenced, Ksenia Sobchak has declared her candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, a move that is likely to threaten Navalny's own position. (Evgeny Feldman/Navalny Campaign via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't said if he is running for a fourth term. But none of the potential candidates hoping to unseat him appear in a position to do so.

The most visible and adept foe of the Putin regime, Alexei Navalny, wants to enter the race but is legally barred. TV host Ksenia Sobchak has tossed her hat in the ring, but no one knows if she can meet the registration requirements or if she's effectively a red herring.

Other possible candidates include a liberal with little national visibility; a fire-breathing nationalist whose repeated runs have produced few votes; and the party leader of the Communists.

Putin is expected to wait until December to state his intentions. The election is scheduled for March.

His approval ratings consistently register 80 per cent or higher.

