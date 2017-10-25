Appeals court: Mississippi woman's 96 days in jail 'unfair'

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court says the constitutional rights of a Mississippi woman jailed 96 days without seeing a judge were violated, saying she can sue the sheriff and county that held her.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overruled a lower court, reinstating Jessica Jauch's lawsuit against Choctaw County and Sheriff Cloyd Halford. His lawyer declined comment.

The original judge ruled that because Jauch had been indicted by a grand jury on a felony drug charge, she had no right to a quick hearing. The appeals court called Jauch's detention "unjust and unfair."