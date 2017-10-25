Argentina lawmaker loses immunity after lower house vote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The lower house of Argentina's Congress has voted to remove the immunity from prosecution enjoyed by a lawmaker who was a top official in former President Cristina Fernandez's government.

Local television broadcast images of border police entering the home of Julio de Vido to arrest him shortly after Wednesday's 176-0 vote that opens him to prosecution on corruption charges.

The former planning minister is being investigated on suspicion of having the government overpay more than $7 billion for liquefied gas. He's also being probed for possible embezzlement in another case.