Blast in Ukraine capital wounds lawmaker, kills bodyguard

MOSCOW — Ukraine's Interior Ministry says a policeman has been killed and four other people including a parliament member injured by an explosion in the capital that it considers a terrorist attack.

The blast happened late Wednesday near the entrance to the internet television station Espresso.

In a statement on Facebook, the ministry says the blast injured Ihor Mosiychuk, who is a lawmaker with the nationalist Radical Party. The statement says the police officer who was killed was working as a bodyguard for Mosiychuk.