Court halts ruling that reduced $1 million bail to $20,000

PASSAIC, N.J. — A New Jersey appellate court has temporarily halted a ruling that lowered bail from $1 million to $20,000 for two long-imprisoned men.

The men already had been granted new trials in a deadly video store robbery after DNA tests linked evidence to someone else. A judge last month overturned the murder convictions of Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee.

The men had remained held on $1 million bail. Their bails were lowered to $450,000, then lowered Tuesday to $20,000.

An appellate panel issued a stay of the bail ruling Wednesday at the request of Passaic County prosecutors.

Lee and Kelley confessed to killing store clerk Tito Merino in Paterson but recanted.