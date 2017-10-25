DA: No charges planned for officer who shot, killed teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A prosecutor says an officer won't face criminal charges for fatally shooting a teenager who allegedly pinned him to his patrol car following a high-speed chase into Huntsville.

The chief trial attorney in Madison County, Tim Gann, says the shooting of 15-year-old Gabriel Sage Barnes on July 7 was justified. Gann tells area media that the decision came after a meeting between prosecutors and state investigators.

Acting Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams has said that Priceville Officer Bryan Smith shot Barnes after the youth from Madisonville, Tennessee, backed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car as Smith was exiting it, pinning him between the vehicles.